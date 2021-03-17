General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Ofori-Atta expected back home after Wednesday check-up

Ken Ofori Atta - Finance Minister

The Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, may return to Ghana sooner than expected as he is scheduled for a final check-up on Wednesday, the President’s Representative at the Ministry of Finance has said.



Charles Adu Boahen says his boss has responded well to treatment so far though he was “quite rare” and the outcome could have been worse.



Speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV on Tuesday, March 16, Mr Adu Boahen said doctors said the COVID-19 infection suffered by Ghana’s Finance Minister between 2017 and 2021 is what “usually happens to African-Americans”.



But thankfully he was receiving the right medication for a wrong diagnosis, one of Mr Ofori-Atta’s deputies of four years said.

The Finance Minister-designate had to fly to the United States of America (USA) on Sunday, February 14 to receive treatment for post-Covid complications.



He travelled out on the orders of his doctors.



As a result, he missed out on his vetting on Tuesday, February 16.



On Tuesday, March 16, Mr Ofori-Atta was part of a virtual forum held by KPMG, thanking all and sundry for the prayers said for him.



“The challenge is my post-COVID-19 symptoms,” he said from his recovery base in the US.



“It is in the Bible that says Peter, therefore, was kept in prison, but prayer was made without ceasing for the church and for him and I have felt how God miraculously delivered Peter from prison because the saints prayed for him.



“The doctors here have been fantastic and very dedicated, but even they acknowledge that there must be someone upstairs who is watching over me because the numbers were so critical. So thank you indeed for your earnest prayers which have saved me.”