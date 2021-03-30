Ofori-Atta drove Kantanka vehicle to parliament for his vetting

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta drove one of the vehicles assembled by local manufacturer Kantanka Automobile to parliament for his vetting, Member of Parliament for Ejisu John Kumah has said.



Mr Kumah said this demonstrates the level of Mr Ofori-Atta’s support for indigenous companies.



Explaining the reasons for the consensus approval of Mr Ofori-Atta by Parliament, he told Onua TV’s Kwame Tutu on the 100 Degrees programme Monday, March 29 that the Finance Minister in President Akufo-Add’s first term has over the years demonstrated his ability to work to grow the economy.



Before the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over the affairs of this country in 2016, John Kumah said, the economy was struggling.



But with the hard work of Mr Ofori-Atta and the other members of the economic management team, they have been able to turn around the fortunes of the economy to even withstand the shocks of the COVID-19, he added.



“He has shown that he is patriotic, the nation is dear to his heart. This is a man who doesn’t take salaries as minister of state,” John Kumah who is a former chief executive officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). Said.



He added, “Ofori-Atta has really worked hard to support the local currency and the economy in general.”



“All the key economic indicators are pointing to the positive directions owing to the work of the Finance Minister and the economic management team.”



Mr Ofori-Atta, nominated as Minister of Finance for the second time by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, faced the Committee in a two-day vetting session last week – precisely Thursday and Friday, March 26.



The vetting had to delay as a result of his travel to the United States of America (USA) for medical care.



During his vetting, he was asked questions ranging from the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal to his personal obligations of tax payment and asset declaration.



On the latter, the Committee said in its report: “Responding as to whether he had declared his assets in accordance with the Public Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550), the nominee indicated in the affirmative”.



“He also indicated that he has honoured his tax obligations in accordance with the law.”