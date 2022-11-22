'Ofori Atta apologised because he is responsible, not because he is guilty' - NPP Communicator

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A National Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Solomon Asante, says Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, apologised to Ghanaians over the economic hardship because he was accepting responsibility and not because he is guilty.



According to him, although the Minister said other external factors contributed to the economic challenges in the country, he apologised because it was necessary.



The Finance Minister apologised to Ghanaians for the hardships the country is facing on Friday, November 18, 2022, when he appeared before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee to hear the Motion of Censure against him.



According to him, since the Akufo-Addo government came into office in 2017, it has sought to make the lives of the people better.



However, he acknowledged that the economy was facing difficulties and the people of Ghana were enduring hardships.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr Ofori Atta said, “As the person President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul.” I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.”



He continued, “I feel the stress of running a business.” But, it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning, to press on. That is what gives me the strength to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially, since March 2020.”



He said when the government set out so purposefully between 2017 and the early parts of 2020, it never imagined that a global pandemic such as Covid, with its prolonged economic fallout, would inflict such pain and suffering upon the Ghanaian people.



He lamented that the shock to Ghana’s system has been hard and the impact on the livelihoods have been severe.



Nonetheless, he said the government has not been resting on its oars.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Mr. Solomon Asante said, “Yes, all Ghanaians are facing challenges; the hardship we are all experiencing is a result of where the economy has gotten to, and he is in charge.”



If there is a school and the children are having problems, the headmaster must come and apologize, even if he did not cause the problem; however, as a headmaster, he accepts responsibility to apologize to the parents, even if he did not cause the problem. “That is what he did, and I believe it touched my heart,” he stated.