Offinsohene saga: Watch as elders of Offinso cast spell on youth against Manhyia, Otumfuo

Regional News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The drama surrounding the chieftaincy issue in Offinso continues as elders of the area have been captured in a video, casting a spell on some indigenous believed to have made derogatory remarks against them (the elders), as well as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Some residents of Offinso, particularly the youth, had expressed their displeasure over the rejections of the nomination of the former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. K. K. Sarpong, as the Paramount Chief of Offinso (Offinso Manhene), using very strong words against the elders and the Asantehene.



Reacting to this in a video shared by Opemsuo Radio on November 2, 2023, one of the elders of Offinso explained that it was an abomination for the people to speak against them.



He is also heard indicating that the remarks against the Asantehene must also be condemned.



“If anybody speaks against the Okyeame (the linguist), that person has put himself in trouble. The statement made by the youth denigrates the Okyeame and so we must cast a spell for everybody to know that we, the elders of Offinso, are not happy about what took place.



“What they said also denigrates the owner of Asanteman (the Asantehene) and that is why we are performing this ritual here today,” he said in Twi, following which he went ahead to start the casting of the spell.



The elder, who was leading the ritual, then proceeded to pour a libation as he spoke words of incantations alongside.



The video also showed a white sheep on standby, indicating that the elders were, perhaps, going to slaughter it as part of the spell.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on April 28, 2022, days before his departure to the United States, turned down a request from Offinsohemaa Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to accept Dr. K. K. Sarpong as her choice to ascend the Offinso stool, telling her to go and do the right thing as demanded by the traditional and the customary protocols.



The kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area chose the former GNPC boss to succeed the late Paramount Chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II.



In reaction to this, some youth of Offinso described the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as an autocratic leader who is overstepping his traditional powers in the seeming chieftaincy dispute in the area.



The youth, without mincing words, kicked against Manhyia Palace’s decision that the kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area should bring a new person to succeed the late paramount chief of Offinso.



At a press conference, the concerned members of Offinso Youth said, “Offinso has taken note the Asantehene has taken advantage of the respect our queen mother has for him and therefore over exercising his powers on our queen mother and making him powerless.



“We can say emphatically that Otumfuo has no power to destool or enstool any paramount chief and he should allow Offinso Hemaa to do her work.”



Watch the video of the elders casting the spell below:





Elders Of Offinso cast spell on Protesters against Manhyia#opemsuoradio pic.twitter.com/euCGM2aYnf — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) November 2, 2023

BAI/AE