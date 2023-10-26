Offinso South NPP First Vice Chairman crushed to death by school bus

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Information reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that the first Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Offinso South Constituency of the Ashanti Region Mr Dawuda Afriyie has been crushed to death



The incident according to Angel FM report occurred at about 4pm on Wednesday 25th October 2023.



Mr Dauda Afriyie per the report was crushed to death on his motorbike by a school bus.



It cannot be immediatey confirmed whether the school bus was carrying school children.



According to an eyewitness, the late Vice Chairman was run over at a junction when he was trying to join the main road towards his house.



Mr Dauda Afriyie also served as the acting Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) between 2015 – 2016.



The body has since been deposited at the morgue.



It would be recalled that the NPP executive now deceased, who was a staunch member of resigned NPP flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen last week led his colleagues to join the camp of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



At a Press conference he said “After Alan’s decision to resign from the NPP, it is obvious I am not a kid in politics to be shown which path to choose. I voted for Busia in 1969 and I have been voting to date.



"I have supporters and we decided to throw our support for Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We have supporters in the 15 constituencies assigned to me and I can assure you they will all be for Bawumia now.”



