Offinso MUSEC bans KK Sarpong from holding himself as chief

The Offinso Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) in the Ashanti Region has issued a ban against Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, former boss of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), preventing him from presenting himself as the Paramount Chief of the Offinso Traditional Area.



The move comes amid efforts by the Council to maintain peace in the region, with Dr. K.K. Sarpong cautioned against hosting any public events under the guise of chieftaincy.



This action, according to a report by myjoyonline.com, follows a viral social media video where Dr. Sarpong was captured receiving greetings from well-wishers who referred to him as the legitimate Offinsohene.



Tensions rose in Offinso following the death of Offinsohene, Nana Wiafe Akenten III, leading to a contested succession process.



Dr. K.K. Sarpong's nomination for the paramountcy was twice rejected by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, leading to the nomination and acceptance of a new candidate, Nana Dwamena Akenten II.



Despite these developments, Dr. Sarpong's recent actions, including his reception of supporters under the pretext of a chief, have raised security concerns in the area.



Chairman of the Municipal Security Council, Kingsley Owusu-Appiah, acknowledged the security implications of Dr. Sarpong's actions, emphasizing the need to uphold the authority of the recognized chief, Nana Dwamena Akenten II.



“So far as we are concerned, the security council is concerned, here, we have two palaces. One is at Old Town and the other one is at New Town. K.K. Sarpong cannot go there to sit there as a chief.



"The video circulating, I haven’t seen it. Maybe he did it at his bedroom because he can’t do it at the open space because we have only one chief,” Owusu-Appiah added.



Security measures have been implemented to prevent any escalation, including the deployment of police personnel to both the old and new palace sites to restrict Dr. Sarpong's access.



“We have only one chief in Offinso and he’s called Nana Dwamena Akenten II. So, all these things, like I said, maybe he’s doing it in his bedroom. So here, you know, you’ve been in town. There’s peace here so, K.K. Sarpong is not a chief.



"In Ashanti Region, you can’t fight Otumfuo. This is what Otumfuo has said and Otumfuo has allowed Nana Dwamena Akenten to swear and he swore before his sub-chiefs and the sub-chiefs have sworn before him too,” Owusu-Appiah added.



Members of the Offinso Traditional Council have expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the situation, calling for the transfer of personnel perceived to have compromised security management.



In response to the unfolding events, one of the royal families, Asona-Akonkodiase, has pledged allegiance to Nana Dwamena Akenten II, disowning the former queen mother for presenting an outsider as a successor, contrary to family expectations.



“She became a queen mother because she is a family member of Akonkodiase family. She rather disowned us because at least, she was given the mandate to choose somebody from any of the two families. We thought that she will choose somebody from us but she didn’t,” family spokesperson, Akwasi Owusu Afriyie, said, the report stated.



