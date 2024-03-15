Official: Otto Addo confirmed as new Black Stars coach

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association have confirmed the appointment of Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars.



In a statement issued on Friday, March 14, 2024, the GFA indicated that Otto Addo ranked the highest in the recruitment process and earned himself a three-year contract.



In the statement, Kurt Okraku hailed Otto Addo for his performance during the interview and for impressing the search committee.



“Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision,” President Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.



“There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period of time due to our peculiar situation.



“The Committee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval,” President Simeon-Okraku added.



This is the second time Otto Addo is leading the Black Stars, having led the team from March 2022 to November 2022.



During Otto Addo's debut stint with the Black Stars, the team qualified for the World Cup which was held in Qatar.



He left the team after they failed to go past the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.



