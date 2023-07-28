Officer captured dragging suspect on the ground in viral video interdicted – Police Service

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has said that its officer captured in a viral video dragging a suspect on the ground during an arrest at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, would be dealt with.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, on Friday, July 28, 2023, the police said that it has detained and temporally banned the officer in question.



It added that the said officer would be taken through the due process of the law.



“The Police have commenced investigation into a viral video in which a Police officer is seen dragging a suspect on the floor during an arrest at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.



"The said Police officer was detained and has been interdicted and will be taken through the due process of the law,” parts of the statement read.



It added that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has sent a team to commiserate with the family of the victim.



“As investigation continues, the Inspector-General of Police yesterday sent a team from the Ashanti North Regional Police Command to engage the victim's family.



He has also spoken to the victim's mother via the telephone and assured her of a thorough investigation into the matter,” the statement concluded.



In the said video which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, two men in police inform could be seen attempting to arrest a man.



One of the officers could be seen engaging in a scuffle with the suspect as a lot of people had gathered around watching what was happening.



The officer fixed a belt on the neck of the suspect and started dragging him around by the neck with the belt.



Some of the community members tried to stop the policeman from dragging the suspect but to no avail.



Watch a video of the incident below:







BAI/OGB



