Offer credible alternative to Ghanaians – Smaller political parties urged

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, aspiring flag bearer of the PPP party

All the smaller political parties should work hard and go to the electorate who are disappointed in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and offer more credible policy proposals to Ghanaians, the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has said.



Brigitte Dzogbenuku advised the smaller parties not to think that the disappointed Ghanaians will automatically vote for them because they feel betrayed by the two major parties in Ghana.



Speaking on The Key Points on TV3 Saturday, September 19, the 2016 Vice Presidential Candidate said that over the years, the NPP and the NDC have managed to build relationship with most voters in Ghana.



But at the moment, she said, there are some who are disgruntled and are looking for an alternative.



This, however, does not mean that they will automatically choose between the lesser known parties if they don’t see any well thought-through policy proposals, she observed.



“Whether it is by money or what the NPP and the NDC have built relationships. They might have sullied some of those relationships by now.



“That is when we also need to go in and build relations in these places not just say people are disgruntled and therefore they will vote for us.



“Go to them and offer them something more credible and something they want. Let them know what they want and that it resides in us. So we need to build trust in the people,” she said.

