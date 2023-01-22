Ofarnyi Kwegya: The greatest fisherman to have ever lived in Ghana

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Ofarnyi Kwegya may not be a popular name, but historical accounts seem to say otherwise of his greatness.



According to details that have emerged online and sourced from The People’s Page on Facebook, this man was actually a great fisherman.



In more specific terms, he is described as the greatest fisherman Ghana has ever had.



The narration explained that this fisherman, together with Asebu Amanfi, were the first people to arrive from ancient Egypt and settled at the present day Asebu township in the Central Region of Ghana.



“Ofarnyi Kwegya was part of Asebu Amanfi and his group of people that arrived from Ancient Egypt to present day Asebu town in the Central Region of Ghana. Asebu Amanfi and Ofarnyi Kwegya were both giants according to oral traditional history,” it said.



The two men, however, split and each settled on separate sides of the area.



Ofarnyi, as the narration further described, was already a fisherman, and so he pitched his camp at the coast, making a home there and developing it.



“Asebu Amanfi on his arrival moved inland and founded Asebu township. Ofarnyi Kwegya was a master fisherman who settled on the coast due to the abundance of Mɔrolɛ (Stingray) in the rivers, henceforth the name Mɔrolɛ or Moree.



“The late Ofarnyi Kwegya was the greatest fisherman ever to have lived in Ghana,” it added.



According to the narration by The People’s Page, the exploits of Ofarnyi were so major that not many have been able to match his achievements since his death.



One of the reasons he was such a successful fisherman, it added, was due to his huge physique.



“After his death, no fisherman has been able to equal his achievements. Ofarnyi Kwegya was a master fisherman who was able to capture huge number of fishes due to his size.



“His fishing activities took him and his men to several parts of the coast of present day Central Region. He settled in Moree, Winneba and other parts of the coast due to his fishing activities,” it added.



You can read the full narration about this great fisherman below:







