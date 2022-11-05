Ofankor-Nsawam road construction: Owners of affected property to produce documents

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive, has urged residents whose property will be affected by the road construction from Ofankor to Nsawam to submit their documents to the Assembly for verification.

He said the authentication of building permits, site plans, and indentures of the property would assist the Assembly to process the payment of compensation by the government.



He cautioned those who had already received compensation during former President Kufuor’s administration to distance themselves from the exercise.



Mr. Buabeng gave the advice when the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly engaged stakeholders along the stretch of the road project at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



He said the works on the 33.7-kilometre road from Ofankor to Nsawam would commence on Monday, November 14, and would be undertaken by M/S Maripoma Engineering Limited.



Mr. Jeremiah Agyekum Amoafo, the Municipal Coordinating Director assured the people of the readiness of the Assembly in the processing of the documents of the affected persons for the payment of the compensation.



Mr. Gideon Adofo, the Physical Planning Officer of the Assembly implored the citizenry to stop putting up buildings without permits, and desist the habit of constructing structures on waterways and areas earmarked for roads.



Chief Superintendent Benson Ebenezer, the Nsawam Police Commander urged the residents to adhere to laws and regulations and produce a proper document for the Assembly verification and that the police would not compromise on any excuses.