Odumase No.1 paramount chief appeals to Akufo-Addo to complete Agenda 111 hospital project

Regional News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: K Peprah

Odomfour Dr Kwasi Apraku III, the Paramount Chief of Odumase Number One Traditional Area in the Sunyani West Municipality has lauded the government’s nationwide ‘Agenda 111’ hospital projects.



On completion, he said the projects would bring healthcare to the doorstep of people, particularly, those in rural communities and appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to facilitate the completion of the project in the Municipality.



Odomfour Dr Apraku III also asked traditional authorities in the area to use their ‘connections’ and seek funding support in aid of the construction work on the ‘Odumase Agenda 111’ hospital projects.



The Paramount Chief made the commendation when addressing a meeting of the chiefs and section of the people of the Odumase Number One Traditional Area at Odumase on Tuesday.



Justice Patrick Bayeh, a Supervising High Court Judge in Sunyani has earlier taken Odomfour Apraku III through oaths of membership, judicial and secrecy to gazette and recognize him as the Paramount Chief of the Area.



Known in private life as Dr Kofi Amoah, a medical doctor in the United States, Odomfour Apraku III was enstooled in 2006.



He occupied the vacuum created by his late Uncle, Nana Kwasi Apraku II, who died in 2001 after a short illness.



But, Odomfour Apraku III was not gazetted to ascend the stool and lead his people due to a protracted chieftaincy dispute which resurfaced after his enstoolment.



The Paramount Chief regretted that the chieftaincy dispute had drawn back and retarded the growth and development of the area, and expressed the hope that the chiefs would bury their differences, identify and tackle pertinent development challenges in the area.



Odomfour Apraku III cautioned the chiefs against bribing and corruption and asked them to make truth-telling their hallmark to sustain the trust and confidence the people had in them.



He reminded them that chiefs and queens were the embodiment of the people and the larger society, and asked them to shun behaviours and practices that would dent the image of the traditional council.



Instead, Odomfour Apraku III challenged the chiefs to be development-oriented and initiate self-help projects to attract the support of the government and other development partners.