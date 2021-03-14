Regional News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Oduefour Nana Asabre donates to three schools in Ahafo Region

A philanthropist who is also a journalist and teacher, Apinkrahene Kyeame Oduefour Nana Asabre has donated 1,000 creates of the egg to Kukuom Agric SHS, Sankore SHS and Kwapong Nursing Training College in Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.



The cost of the items presented worth over twenty-five thousand Ghana cedis (GH25,000).



Speaking at the short ceremony, Apinkrahene Kyeame Oduefour Nana Asabre commended the NPP government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the introduction of free SHS to reduce poverty by finally eliminating the financial burdens parents face in paying their children's fees.



"Today I am donating 1,000 creates of eggs to support three schools in my constituency. I am doing this to assist the government to sustain the free SHS. Every individual has a role to play for national development and we don't need to hesitate to do accordingly for a better Ghana", he told the media.



According to him, Education is the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, morals, beliefs, and habits.



"We cannot achieve the ultimate goals of education without eating good food thus the reasons I have come to support the School with eggs to give protein to the students and the teaching staff", he recounted.



He expressed gratitude to Mr Samuel Takyi, CEO of SAMTAK FARMS for his incomparable contributions to make this historic donation a successful one.



Apinkrahene Kyeame Oduefour Nana Asabre who is known in private life as Paul Asabre Pinamang is a seasoned Journalist working with Otec FM 102.9 in Kumasi. He has won several awards in the media industry due to his excellent presentation on air, he teaches at KSTS.



He contested Asunafo South NPP MP primaries in 2015 and lost to Hon. George Yaw Boakye the current Ahafo Regional Minister by taking the 3rd position out of the five contestants. He supported his NPP party to take power from NDC in 2016.



Oduefour Nana Asabre who was poised to contest the internal elections and was optimistic to win hands down in 2019 Asunafo South NPP MP primaries pull out from the race and supported Hon. Yaw Boakye. His contributions to the NPP party’s victory in 2020 is incomparable.



Oduefour Nana Asabre commended RETAfrica for the good initiative's to eliminate some school under trees in the country.



"A few days ago I have seen a publication circulating around on social media on collating school under trees and structures in the deplorable state to build new ultra-modern structures at no cost. I will take this opportunity to congratulate RETAfrica and call on institutions and every individual to support Africa to achieve the aim to make teachings and learning environment enjoyable", he urged Ghanaians and investors.



According to him, most of the schools in the country are facing infrastructure challenges and everyone needs to contribute to solving such challenges in our institutions.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent organizations to join the fight to achieve zero schools under trees in Ghana initiative by Africa.



"I will keep on supporting schools especially within Asunafo South and Ahafo Region at large. I was born and bred here and anything to see Asunafo South and Ahafo Region progress is my priority", he pledged his commitment.



Commenting on COVID-19 and its protocols, he appealed to parents and guardians to support the government in the enforcement of the use of PPE, especially, wearing of the nose and face masks and regular washing of hands with soap under running water by their children and wards at home.



At Kukuom Agric SHS, the headmaster, Mr Moses Kofi Adu received for the school, Sankore SHS was received by Mr Mohammed Amin Hudu, Assistant Head in charge of administration and Kwapong Nursing training college was received by the principal, Mr Kwame Amo Adinkra.



The principal of Kwapong Nursing Training College, Mr Kwame Amo Adinkra on behalf of the three schools thanked Apinkrahene Kyeame Oduefour Nana Asabre for such kindest contribution and called for more support in these hard times.



He revealed that Kwapong Nursing Training College was facing infrastructure challenges such as lack of teaching staff and student accommodation, kitchen, dining hall and classrooms to study.



Mr Adinkra made a passionate call on government and individuals to come into their aid.



Apinkrahene Kyeame Oduefour Nana Asabre was accompanied by China 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP, Mr Moses Antwi, Constituency and polling station officers and many more.