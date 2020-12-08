General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Odododiodoo: Two dead after Monday’s shooting incident

The two sustained gun shot wounds

A 17-year-old girl and another man have been confirmed dead in the Odododiodoo constituency after a shooting incident on Monday.



Starr News’ Kweku Temeng reported that the two who have lost their lives sustained gunshot wounds Monday evening after an incident in the constituency. The incident led to the arrest of the incumbent Member of Parliament Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.



Mr Vanderpuye was arrested as part of a joint military-police operation Tuesday dawn after some skirmishes in the constituency.



The lawmaker and parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress was picked up alongside his wife, daughter and about fifteen other men who were with him over alleged shootings in the area.



Mr Vanderpuye had earlier told GhOne TV exclusively that the police broke into a hotel he was working from and pumped tear gas into his room.



According to his lawyer, Lesliw Anim, he was taken to the Central police station in Accra.



Reports indicated that Nii Lante Bannerman’s men attacked him in his hotel but he has rather been arrested. Mr Vanderpuye has been declared the winner in that constituency.



Vanderpuye had polled a total of 40,502 seats as his closest contender Nii Lantey Bannerman polled a total of 34, 289.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.