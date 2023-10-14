Odododiodioo chaos: Female journalist attacked by NDC hooligans

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A female journalist was assualted by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, October 13, 2023.



Akosua Okyere's employers, Omni Media who are operators of Citi FM and Citi TV confirmed that she had been attacked by NDC thugs who twisted her hand and snatched her phone.



She was covering the the vetting of the parliamentary candidate hopefuls in the Odododiodioo constituency in Accra when the incident occured.



"Our journalist @Iam_aJournalist was assaulted at the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Office at South La during the vetting of some parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency.



"She is currently safe and receiving treatment," Citi FM posted on social media.



It is not known whether the hooligans returned her phone or not.



Odododiodioo violence:



The NDC's South La Regional Office, was plunged into chaos during the vetting process with reports showing violent confrontation between supporters of rival aspirants, resulting in property damage, including the vandalism of the party’s office.



Three aspiring candidates officially submitted their nomination to vie for the parliamentary slot after the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, decided not to contest in the race again.



In a video shared by Accra-based citinewsroom.com, angry party members were seen slamming and vanderlising the chairs in the party’s office.



Although the reason for the turn of events is not officially stated, some angry party members were heard in a video accusing the leadership of the party of being biassed.



“They are being biassed. The NDC National Executives are being biassed,” one of the party members said angrily.



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman has vowed to ensure that errant party members are brought to book.



