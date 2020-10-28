General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Odododiodio Violence: Nii Lante Vanderpuiye has been paid back in his own coin – Political Analyst

Nii Lante Vanderpuiye, MP, Odododiodio

Political Analyst, Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng has highlighted views that the violence that erupted in the Odododiodio constituency is payback to the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuiye.



He indicated that recent violence is in response to the MPs alleged involvement in the 2016 election violence in the constituency.



On 25th October, 2020, there were clashes between sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress during a peace walk in the Odododiodio constituency which left about fifteen (15) persons injured.



Dr. Boateng, however, believes that this incident is a repeat of history. He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, “I think it is payback time as we are going into the same things of yesterday. We all know Nii Lante Vanderpuiye acted violently last election year and was supposedly moving from polling station preventing people supposedly not from the constituency from undertaking the voter registration exercise. Some of the people say it is payback time and this will not change”.



A peace walk by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) turned violent in Jamestown in the Odododiodio constituency on Sunday, 25th October, 2020.



In a number of video clips widely shared on social media platforms, it showed supporters of the two main parties throwing bottles as well as hauling stones and insults at each other.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has released the list of election violence-prone areas in all sixteen regions of the country. The Odododiodio constituency has been identified as one of the flashpoints going into the 2020 elections.





