Odododiodio MP to lead Accra MPs in disrupting 2024 budget presentation over La Gen. Hosp.

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Nii Lante Vandapuije has threatened to ensure disruption of the 2024 budget presentation if Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta fails to capture the La General Hospital project.



La General Hospital, which was demolished more than 3 years ago to be reconstructed has seen next to no activity since.



MP for the area, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah in a statement on the floor, called on Parliament to bring pressure to bear on government for the project to be completed.



In his contribution, Nii Lante Vandapuije further threatened to lead the youth of Ga land to occupy the offices of the health and finance ministers if funds are not allocated for the project in the 2024 budget.



Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed government is finding alternative sources of funding for the project since the original source is not forthcoming.



The Suame MP requested for the Health Minister to be summoned over the development.



First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu consequently asked for the Minister to brief Parliament about the development next week.



Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu, however, subsequently showed up in the House with an assurance the project will be attended to.



According to him the contractor has been engaged to return to the site since the government is working on an alternative source of funding.



Agyeman Manu assured further details will be made available next week when he appears before the House.



Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, however questioned where the new source of funding is coming from since Parliament has not given any such approval.