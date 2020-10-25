Politics of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Odododiodio: 20 injured as NDC, NPP health walk turns bloody

Over 20 persons have suffered varying degrees of injuries after an unknown gunman fired into NDC supporters at Odododiodio.



The party supporters were embarking on a health walk but midway into their walk, someone from nowhere fired into them generating pandamonium.



This led to a fight between supporters of incumbent NDC MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, and NPP’s Nii Lante Bannerman who were also embarking on a similar exercise.



The fight was said to be intense on the ‘Atta Mills Highway’ at a popular junction known as ‘One Way’.







The 20 injured persons who were rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are said to be responding to treatment.



Also in the videos available to us, supporters of both major political parties, the NDC and the NPP are seen hurling stones and other materials at each other in their bid to prove supremacy.



The Police in Jamestown have started investigating the matter but have told MyNewsGh.com that no arrest has been made so far.









