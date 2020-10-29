General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

Ododiodio clash: NPP, NDC peace walk was needless – NCCE

National Commission for Civic Education

Principal Civic Education officer at the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Madam Rebecca Colecraft has chastised sympathizers of National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party for engaging in a peace walk in the Odododiodio constituency.



According to her, there was no need for the two groups to hold a peace walk as the NCCE has already educated the public on the subject ahead of the 2020 December polls.



Speaking on 'Behind the Headlines' programme on Radio Univers 105.7FM, Madam Rebecca Colecraft said that if indeed attitudes have changed as a result of peace campaigns undertaken by the Commission, then the two groups had no business hitting the street in the name of a peace walk.



“I understand that it was a peace march. If so, in the first place, where the NCCE has educated our citizenry to, if attitudes have changed, we don’t need a peace walk because, already we understand that; “it is my responsibility, it is your responsibility to live with each other in harmony,” she said.



Madam Rebecca Colecraft is hopeful that violent situations, such as what happened in the Odododiodio constituency, does not happen again.



She disclosed that the NCCE has constituted Inter-Party Dialogue Committees (IPDCs) in the various districts and constituencies.



“We have established IPDCs in all districts and constituencies. The IPDC is simply the Inter-Party Committee and it is made up of all political parties within that constituency, the security, religious bodies, media, the traditional authority, opinion leaders”, she stated.



She also spoke on the function and aim of the IGPCs.



“The main objective of the IPGCs is to name and shame, and also, to bring any of the divides whosoever would use intemperate language, language of insult, would not focus on issues to bring them to book,” she affirmed.





