Regional News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

Odikro of Bonkrom appeals for potable water

Lack of portable water has hindered education of the children in the town

Nana Kofi Acheampong, the Odikro of Bonkrom has appealed to the Kwahu Afram Plains South District Assembly and benevolent organisations to support them with potable water.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Bonkrom, he said the community had one mechanized borehole, but proximity was their main challenge.



He said the water situation was affecting education in the area since school going children had to travel far to have access to potable water.



Nana Acheampong said inadequate source of potable water at the community was adversely affecting their livelihoods and called on government and NGOs to come to their aid.