Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Odike and Mahama preparing grounds for their defeats - Sam Pyne chides

Sam Pyne

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Sam Pyne has described as baseless and infantile the description by the flagbearer of the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) downplaying the EC’s competence to conduct a free and fair election, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike, founder and leader of the UPP in a media interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM on Tuesday, October 7, questioned the EC’s Chair, Jean Mensa credibility to conduct a free and fair election in the upcoming December 7 polls, as he claims the EC chair has so far danced to the tune of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and exhibited various levels of support for the party’s flagbearer, President Akufo-Addo.



He alleged that the EC in connivance with the NPP has deliberated blacklisted persons who speak truth to power and come across as against the government to not contest in the December election using a case where he claims the EC has time and again failed to provide services to him with the excuse that “we have heard that someone has placed an injunction on your eligibility to contest in the Presidential polls.”



But in a reaction on the same platform, Hon. Sam Pyne rubbished the claim by the UPP Leader that the NPP was in bed with the EC.



He stated that, like the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, who has already served notice of not accepting the results of flawed elections in the December polls, he Odike is preparing grounds for his defeat and finding an advance excuse.



“Why will the NPP connive with the Electoral Commission to prevent Odike from contesting in the Presidential polls. How can he even come to this conclusion when he is of no concern and threat to us in any way.

Like his incompetent counterpart, John Mahama, they are all preparing the grounds for the grand defeat that awaits them and it is unfortunate that they are roping NPP into their mess. They are only finding advance excuses for their supporters. Let’s not waste valuable airspace on these unfounded allegations“ Hon. Sam Pyne told host Nana Kwame Adjei Bohyen on Pure FM.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.