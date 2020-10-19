General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Odike, Kofi Gane, Kofi Koranteng and 2 others disqualified from contesting election 2020

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has barred five presidential aspirants from contesting the upcoming December 7 general elections.



According to the EC, the disqualified aspirants flouted some of the EC’s technical and IT protocols in the nomination documents.



Also, most of the aspirants in their nomination forms submitted forged and non-existent signatures to the Electoral Commission.



Speaking to journalists in Accra, October 19, 2020, the EC announced that the five disqualified aspirants were independent candidates, Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane; UPP’s Akwasi Addae Odike, PAP’s Kwasi Busumbru and UFP’s Nana Agyenim Boateng



Meanwhile, the EC chairperson indicated the Commission has forward all cases of forgery and nonexistent signatures to the CID for further investigations.



Below is the list of qualified aspirants;



1. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate



2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP



3. Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM



4. Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP



5. John Dramani Mahama – NDC



6. Akua Donkor – GFP



7. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP



8. Hassan Ayariga – APC



9. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP



10. Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP



11. Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG



12. David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC





