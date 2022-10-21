Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III calls for reforms to reclaim respect for chieftaincy institution

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Akwamumanhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, has underscored the need to reconstitute the chieftaincy institution in the country, to reclaim its “lost” honour due to it.



According to the Paramount Chief of the Akwamu Traditional Area, the institution of traditional rulers notable for its respected office is at its turning point and that calls for an urgent review to maintain that tag.



“The chieftaincy institution is at a crossroads in an ever-evolving world. When you observe what is happening these days, especially in the advent of social media, where information and misinformation are often weaponised, exploited and used as tools to challenge and hold the authority to account, it is easy to react in the belief that these actions come from a position of hostility.



“Ever the optimist, I choose to believe that where these actions are directed at the Chieftaincy institution, it is simply evidenced that we need to re-organise the institution in a way that allows us to reclaim the respect and admiration that attends our office,” Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III admonished.



He made the call Thursday, October 20, 2022, at a ceremony in the Eastern Region capital, Koforidua, to induct him into the Regional House of Chiefs.



The traditional leader underlined further that, the chieftaincy institution is one that comes more than ever before, with a huge weight of responsibility and few privileges.



“To magnify its impact requires the kind of courage that means that we go back to creating opportunities for our people by exploring innovative ideas in technology and creativity to advance the preservation of this historic cultural institution that we are privileged to oversee as leaders.



“In today’s volatile world full of complex uncertainties, our people are looking up to us to provide them with a sense of connectivity to their culture as well as for clear direction,” he added.



He explained that the chieftaincy institution is well placed to bridge the gap between government, stakeholders and what is in the best interest of various communities they served.



He implored his fellow members of the House to work with the government to provide their various traditional enclaves with befitting education, better roads, employment, good water sources and overall decent quality of life since that is their mission.