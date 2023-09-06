Odeneho Akoto III pledges to tackle illiteracy in Asuogyaman District

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: GNA

Odeneho Akoto III, the Paramount Chief of Akwamuman, has made a resolute commitment to tackling the pressing issue of illiteracy in Asuogyaman District by implementing comprehensive measures aimed at eradicating the societal challenge.



Recognising the transformative power of education, Odeneho Akoto III has, therefore, embarked on a noble mission to ensure that every individual in Asuogyaman District has access to education to improve their literacy levels.



Odeneho Akoto III stated the commitment to combating illiteracy when Akwamu Traditional Council observed the Akwasidae Kese in the lively town of Akwamufie.



The chief urged communities to place peace and unity at the forefront of their endeavours, recognising these elements as crucial catalysts for economic and social development.



The Akwamuman festival, known for its cultural significance and ability to foster unity and national pride, is observed by the residents of Akwamuman and neighbouring communities in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.



It marked the conclusion of each traditional calendar month, and families seize the auspicious occasion to foster reconciliation, engage in introspection regarding past events, and strategize for the days ahead.



In an address, Odeneho Akoto III underscored the importance of unity and support for the paramountcy in order to drive development in Akwamu.



He claimed that only the Akwamu people could establish the magnificent Akwamu state, saying: “We anticipate complete and entire cooperation to rebuild Akwamuman starting today.”



He added, “In order to educate our children, provide jobs, provide health care, ensure that we travel on good roads, and generally provide development that matches the can do attitude of our predecessors, we need more than just our glorious history can provide.”



In a display of commitment, he expressed his sole objective as the education of all descendants of Akwamuman and Ghanaian youths, and to this end, he took the decisive step of establishing an educational fund.



Through this noble initiative, scholarships would be offered to individuals who are in need to enable them to pursue education at both the basic and tertiary levels.



He implored those opposing the establishment of Akwamuman within Akwamu State to reconsider their stance, emphasising that their endeavours would prove futile in the face of the resolute determination of the people to bring Akwamuman to fruition.



Asuogyaman Member of Parliament, Mr. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, declared support for Odeneho Akoto’s ambitious vision to eradicate illiteracy in Asuogyaman.



Odeneho’s commitment to combating illiteracy has garnered attention, he said, as he consistently demonstrates his willingness to promote the initiative and recognises education as a powerful catalyst for transformative change.



Paul Asare Ansah, a parliamentary candidate representing the ruling NPP party, emphasised the significant role of chieftaincy in national development and highlighted the commitment of Akwamumanhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III to support educational initiatives, aiming to enhance the welfare of Akwamuman.



The Asuogyaman District, often overlooked in the realm of tourism, boasts a plethora of remarkable attractions.



Notably, the district showcases the grandeur of the Akwasidae Kese traditional festival, the Akosombo dam, the scenic Volta Lake Railway, the iconic Adomi Bridge, and the majestic Volta Lake itself.



The Akwamu forest reserve also boasts a captivating array of bird species unique to this particular area, in addition to the presence of top-notch hotels and other attractions that further solidify Asuogyaman as an outstanding tourist hotspot.



He stressed the significance of improving the dilapidated roads in the district, stating that such action would attract numerous investors to the area.



This, in turn, would greatly contribute to the creation of employment opportunities and the alleviation of poverty in Asuogyaman and across Ghana.



The celebration, characterised by its vibrant traditional costumes and lively dance and song performances, attracted the presence of esteemed chiefs, queen mothers, prominent political figures, religious leaders, and local residents.