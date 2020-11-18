General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Odawna market gutted by fire

The fire occurred at 1am

The Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle has been gutted by fire at Wednesday dawn.



Personnel from the fire service were able to bring the fire under control.



John Ofori, an eyewitness told Citi News that “We saw the smoke from afar, so we thought it was the [GCB] bank but it was instead coming from the market. It took the Fire Service about two hours to douse the fire.





