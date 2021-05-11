Oda rainstorm victims receive support from govt

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Yaw Acheampong, Contributor

Affected victims of the rainstorm at Birim Central Municipality have received some relief items from government through National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).



The items included soaps, mosquitos’ nets, blankets, roofing sheets, mattresses, plastic cups, rubber buckets among others.



Before the presentation of items, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the Director General of NADMO urged the Traditional Authorities not to relent on their laurels but rather collaborate with the Assembly to demolish all structures which are in the verge of collapse to prevent loss of lives and properties of people.



According to him, government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo is working persistently in combating climate change issues confronting the country. He however, called on citizens irrespective of their political affiliations, religions, color, and ethnicity among others to support government to deal the situation.



He informed those who engage in illegal chain saw operations and galamsey activities in the country’s reserved forest to put an end to it since their operations deplete the forest.



Mr. Eric Agyemang advised the residents of Akyem Oda and other sub-vented agencies including the Assembly to cultivate the habit of maintenance and maintain all structures due maintenance.



This he said would help the Central government saves money to embark on other developmental projects in the Municipality.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong commended NADMO for their quick response by providing relief items to the victims. He indicated that government is continuing to mobilize the relief items to ensure every victim is given the needed support and urged those who may not get their share of the relief items to keep calm and in the nick of time, government would provide them with their items.



Mr. Acheampong thanked Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Senior Presidential Advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the MP for Akyem Oda Constituency, Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central and other philanthropist whose earlier contributions and supports have brought the victims to this far.



In a related development, Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive and Chairman of the Municipal Disaster Management Committee assured the dignitaries that the items would be given to the victims accordingly.



Nana Akyea Mensa II, who chaired the programme congratulated government for his kind gesture and urged the beneficiaries to put the items into good use.



The dignitaries who attended the programme were Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Senior Presidential Advisor to President, Mr. Eric Nana Agyemang Prempah, the Director General for NADMO, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Kwame Appiah Kodua, the Eastern Regional NADMO Director, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the MP for Akyem Oda Constituency and Mrs. Victoria Adu, the MCE for Birim Centra.