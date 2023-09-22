OccupyJulorbiHouse enters Day 2

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

After what was a tension-filled day, with several arrests, assaults and harassments, on the first day of the planned 3-day protest against the government by the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors, the group has geared up for their second day.



A statement signed by the convenors of #FixTheCountry, a major part of the leadership of the protest, said that regardless of the fallouts of their first day, people should come out to support them.



The group also showed appreciation to all the professionals who came out to support them, including lawyers and journalists, while condemning the several assaults of the police on the peaceful protesters on Day 1.



“Friends, as we prepare to step out for Day 2 of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse, we want to take time out to acknowledge all the several individuals, including lawyers, journalists, social voices, and ordinary citizens who mobilized to provide support to #FixTheCountry and the demonstrators unlawfully arrested.



“We are encouraged by your courage of conviction and sense of duty to our democracy. May posterity remember us favourably.



“We use this opportunity to condemn in the strongest of terms the assault on the lawyers, journalists and several other citizens who turned up yesterday to provide support to those who were arrested,” the statement said.



Spearheaded by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists intended to picket the seat of government from Thursday, Saturday 21, to Saturday, September 23, 2023, to demand “the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”



Background



On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists; police illegally rounded up 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of police.



Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.



In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Command encountered some amount of police violence including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phones, and in the case of other physical assault.



In their first of two statements on the day, police said the illegal arrests were justified because protesters were defying a court injunction served on them, which process they denied had been properly served.



The second statement addressed the purported arrest of a BBC journalist and his cameraman, which reportage they dismissed as untrue.



By the close of the day, almost all illegally-detained protesters per GhanaWeb checks had been released from illegal detention on bail, it remains to be seen whether Day Two of the three-day protest targeting the seat of government, the Jubilee House, will come off today (September 22, 2023).



