OccupyJolorbiHouse: Watch how protesters withstood heavy rains to protest against Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Participants of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest defied the heavy rains that would have automatically disrupted their ongoing demonstration.



Unperturbed by the discomfort the rain could bring, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators stood firm in the showers to register their displeasure and difficulties with how the government of President Akufo-Addo is ruling the country.



In some videos captured by GhanaWeb, protesters are seen standing with their placards and others jamming to songs in the rain.



Another shows how the police are standing watch with the protesters in the rain.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration started on a peaceful note yesterday (Thursday, September 21, 2023) at the 37 lorry station and ended abruptly with the police arresting some 49 persons.



The arrests, which some lawyers have termed illegal triggered harsh criticism from the public as they said they impeded the constitutional right to protest.



Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up into about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.



In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up significantly at the Accra Regional Command encountered some amount of police violence including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phones and in the case of other physical assaults.



In their first of two statements on the day, police said the illegal arrests were justified because protesters were defying a court injunction served on them, which process they denied had been properly served.



The second statement addressed the purported arrest of a BBC journalist and his cameraman, which reportage they dismissed as untrue.



However, the organisers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo went ahead with day two of the protests as planned today, Friday, September 22, 2023.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



BAJ/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.