OccupyBoG demo: Don't absolve Ken Ofori-Atta; 'attack' him too - Nana Ofori Owusu urges protesters

Source: peacefmonline.com

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has egged the #OccupyBoG protesters on with their protest to the Bank of Ghana but asked them to continue it to the Ministry of Finance.



According to him, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta cannot be absolved from the protest.



He opined that there is no way the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, can sanction the printing of excess monies, which is part of the reasons for the demonstration, without the permission of the Finance Minister.



"Are you saying that if BoG prints excess money, it is not in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance or the Finance Minister?", he questioned.



He answered; "It's not possible that the Bank of Ghana Governor, on his own, can just go out and print excess amount of money into the system while at the time of printing, the Minister of Finance is not in the know. He plays a major part of it...the heat, the attack on the Governor is good."



He therefore stressed "the Finance Ministry cannot be absolved from this process...The Finance Minister should be made part of this protest because the Governor doesn't act in isolation".



Nana Ofori made these remarks on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



