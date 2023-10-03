OccupyBoG: Ghana Police refuses protest termination at BoG Headquaters, challenges Minority to seek legal redress

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: happyghana.com

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its stance that the #OccupyBoG protest, organized by the Minority caucus in Parliament, must conclude at the Independence Square and not at the Bank of Ghana Headquarters building in Accra.



In a press briefing held on Monday, the police emphasized that their decision was based on security concerns, categorizing the Bank of Ghana Headquarters as a restricted security zone. To this end, the police have urged the protest organizers to seek legal resolution if they disagree with this arrangement, citing the filing of an injunction at the court to enforce their position.



Ahead of the scheduled protest, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, outlined the designated route for the demonstrators. “Per our agreement with the Minority, the demonstrators will converge at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and proceed to Adabraka – Ridge Roundabout – National Theatre Traffic Light – High Court Complex Traffic Light – Attah Mills Highway and make a U-Turn at the National Lottery Authority and terminate at the Independence Square,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi indicated.



The police service has assured the public of their readiness to deploy an adequate number of officers to ensure the maintenance of peace and security throughout the picketing period.



It is worthy to note that the police maintain, they have reached an agreement with the Minority caucus regarding the protest route, despite conflicting statements from the caucus itself.