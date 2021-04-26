Occultic father, 31, in court for sacrificing son

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Kaneshie District Court has remanded one Prince Acquaye, alias Juu for allegedly murdering his son for sacrifice.



Acquaye, 31, said to be an occult threw his son into the sea at Akuma Village near Bank of Ghana in Accra.



The accused person is on a provisional charge of murder contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29.



The court presided over by Her Honour Rosemond Doudowaa Agyiri has remanded him into police custody to reappear on May 17, 2021.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Inspector Apewe Achama, said the complainant in the matter is Abigail Nyumor, the girlfriend of the accused and the mother of the child.



Inspector Achama said, both the complainant and accused are food vendors and live at Akuma village near the Bank of Ghana.



The accused, the Prosecutor added is also claimed to be an internet fraudster.



The Prosecutor said they lived together with the child now deceased who is their only child.



According to the Prosecutor, for about two months now, the accused has been telling the complainant that if something happened to their child, she should not worry, because they will be rich but the complainant who thought he was joking has been telling him to stop that jokes.



Inspector Achama said, on April 20, about 12noon, the complainant, accused and the child were at home when the child requested money to buy groundnut.



The Prosecutor said, the complainant gave GHc5 to the child and he left after which the complainant dozed off.



Inspector Achama said, the complainant was later awoken by neighbours and was told that the child had been thrown into the sea by the accused.



The Prosecutor said the accused was arrested and handed over to the Police while the victim was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.



But, he died on April 21, 2021.



The Prosecutor said preliminary investigations revealed that, the accused was once initiated into occult and it was about time he makes a human sacrifice since the occult forces were tormenting him.



To this end, the Prosecutor said, the accused chose to sacrifice the child by throwing him down the cliff at Akuma Village which is 33 feet above sea level in order to gain his freedom and wealth.