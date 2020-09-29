Politics of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Obuobia denies reports she is working against NDC’s PC in Weija Gbawe

Aspiring MP, Obuobia Darko

2016 Weija Gbawe Parliamentary Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Obuobia Darko has denied reports that she is instigating the constituents to reject the current candidate with series of demonstrations.



The camp of the NDC in the constituency has seen agitations from executives and other supporters, calling for the head of the candidate, whom they accuse of being ineffective.



But Obuobia Darko, who is also a Deputy Director of Communications of the opposition NDC, says she has no interest in the constituency.



The Weija Gbawe branch of the main opposition party in August called on the party to remove Cleland Nii Ayaa Ayison as the Parliamentary Candidate.



Aggrieved party members accused him of disrespect for party structures and commitment towards the campaign of the party.



Accusations have been levelled at the former candidate Obuobia Darko for masterminding the demonstrations.



To prove her support for the campaign in the constituency, she has donated over 14 motorbikes and thousands of campaign stickers.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.