Obuasi women urged to speak up against gender based violence

Regional News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

"Violence against women is not a women’s issue, it is a human rights issue. We must come together as women with one voice and speak against gender-based violence since we form about 50% of the world population."



Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Obuasi Mine emphasized in a media encounter at the sidelines of a symposium organized by AngloGold Ashanti Ghana to mark 16-Days of activism against gender-based violence.



According to the United Nations, nearly one in three women aged 15 and older are reported to have been subjected to some form of violence. The long-term health effects of violence affect the physical, mental, sexual, and reproductive well-being of women.



Mrs. Kyei stressed that women need to speak up against all forms of violence and create a society where their voices are heard and respected.



She said AngloGold Ashanti has over the years implemented robust policies and procedures to prevent harassment and violence in the workplace.



"Our zero-tolerance policy against any form of gender-based violence ensures that all employees are aware of their rights and responsibilities and encourages them to report any instances of misconduct through our established confidential reporting mechanisms without fear of being victimized", the Social Development and Gender Superintendent added.



She further mentioned a plethora of interventions AGAG has rolled out to empower women economically. These include the nomination of 10 women-led business owners to participate in the annual "Inspire Me" international conference hosted by ABSA Bank. The Mine has sponsored a business formalization workshop for traditional queen mothers in Adansi.



The theme for the symposium was "Unite! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls". It had representatives from CHRAJ, DOVVSU, and seasoned marriage counselors as resource persons.



Samuel Asante Yeboah, Sub-regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) said the prevalence of Gender-based violence in Obuasi calls for consented efforts to give women the voice to speak out.

He commended AngloGold Ashanti for the forum to sensitize women/girls on the need to appreciate their rights, be empowered, and seek appropriate fora to address their concerns or grievances.



Mr. Yeboah encouraged participants to draw lessons from the symposium and seek for the right support whenever their rights and freedoms are trampled upon.



The participants expressed their views after the workshop. Those who spoke to the media emphasized that the key takeaway from the symposium was for women to empower themselves economically to fight for their rights. Mrs. Joyce Agyapong, a member of the Women's wing of the Church of Pentecost said when women are economically independent, it emboldens them to defend themselves.



Queen mothers, the women's wing of Faith based organisations, NGOs, market women, the women's wing of the security services, and girls from second cycle institutions were all present.