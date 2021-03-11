You are here: HomeNews2021 03 11Article 1201762

Politics of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Obuasi police gun down 2 suspected armed robbers in gun battle

Some weapons retrieved from the suspects Some weapons retrieved from the suspects

The Obuasi Police Divisional patrol team in the Ashanti region has gunned down two suspected armed robbers in a gun battle at Obuasi Akomfokrom near mile 9.

One of the suspects according to the Ashanti Regional Police Command escaped arrest at about 9 pm during the exchange of gunfire on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Items retrieved from the deceased suspects include one AK47 rifle with 5 empty shells, a locally manufactured gun among others.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Godwin Ahianoyor's investigation has commenced with the suspects expected to be arraigned before court soon.

