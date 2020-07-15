General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Obuasi no longer coronavirus hotspot – Medical Superintendent

The Medical Superintendent at the Obuasi Government Hospital, Dr. Kwadwo Nyarko Jectey, has stated categorically that the COVID-19 situation in the Obuasi Municipality have stabilised.



This follows the implementation of a series of measures by the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, Ghana Health Service, Municipal Chief Executive and Health Workers in the Municipality.



Obuasi was identified as one of the hot spots of the disease in the Ashanti Region after the municipality recorded more cases of the disease.



Dr. Nyarko Jectey in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said health workers have worked hard to overcome the COVID-19 situation in the Obuasi Municipality.



“Obuasi became a hotspot of Covid-19 in Ashanti Region but now the situation is different. Though we are not out of the woods yet there is a massive improvement when it comes to the fight against COVID-19 in Obuasi. We didn’t start it well but we are ending it well,” Dr. Nyarko Jectey said.



According to him, health workers in Obuasi Municipality have played a major role in helping with the control of the disease in Obuasi.



Dr. Kwadwo Nyarko Jectey charged residents of Obuasi to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government to help reduce the spread of the virus.



“When it comes to the enforcement of COVID-19, Obuasi Municipal Commander is doing very well to enforce all the protocols. The support from Obuasi Police Command is making the work of the assembly and health workers easy. Ghanaians especially those in Obuasi should adhere to Covid-19 protocols,” he said.





