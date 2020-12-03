Health News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: GNA

Obuasi government hospital appeals for incubators

Participants present at the 'World Prematurity Day' event at Obuasi.

The Medical Superintendent of the Obuasi Government Hospital, Dr. Kwadwo Nyarko Jectey, has called on public-spirited individuals and organizations to assist the facility with incubators to help sustain the lives of premature babies.



He said although personnel at the facility had acquired the needed knowledge and skills to help preterm babies survive, lack of incubators at the facility was thwarting their efforts.



Dr. Jectey made the appeal at a ceremony to mark this year’s World Prematurity Day at Obuasi.



The day is celebrated worldwide in November every year to focus on over 15 million children born prematurely worldwide.



This year’s celebration was held under the theme: “Together for babies born too soon caring for the future”.

