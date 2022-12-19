Obuasi gets first Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Health News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Anglogold Ashanti Health Foundation (AGAHF) has commissioned a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the cost of GHC660,000. This is the first and only well-equipped Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Obuasi.



The idea to put up the facility according to the Executive Director of AGAHF, Dr. Kojo Anim was made known publicly in 2021 during the celebration of World Prematurity Day.



He said recognising the difficulties families of preterm babies go through in accessing health care services in the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, AGAHF had to intervene by establishing a Unit in Obuasi to relieve families of the stress.



In Ghana, it is estimated that 128,000 babies are born preterm annually and 8,400 of these die before age five due to direct complications of prematurity.



Dr. Anim revealed that the hospital had witnessed a 120% increase in admission cases relating to children born prematurely when the Unit was initially completed. The establishment of the NICU, he added, has stemmed referral cases to KATH in recent times.



He further posited that due to the presence of the NICU, out of the 116 children born preterm since the beginning of the year, 93 of them were successfully discharged and are currently doing well whiles only 6 of them were referred to KATH.



He seized the opportunity to appeal to individuals and groups for more equipment like Ventilators to be installed in the facility. He said when that is secured, it will further reduce.



Emmanuel Baidoo the Senior Manager of Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti, said the establishment of NICU at the AGA Health Foundation aligns with AGA's vision of establishing AGAHF as a teaching hospital which is captured in their 10 year Socioeconomic Development Plan.



He said AGAHF over the years had remained a formidable force in consistently providing quality healthcare to the people in and around Obuasi



The Obuasi East District Health Director Delphine Gbogblorvor said the establishment of NICU was timely especially when families of preterm babies had torrid time accessing quality healthcare at nearby hospitals.



She lauded AGAHF for the project saying it has given hope for survival for many preterm babies in and around Obuasi.



Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, Adansehemaa whiles lauding AGAHF for the project appeal to women to take full advantage of the facility to give their preterm babies quality Healthcare.



The AGA Health Foundation formerly known as Edwin Cade Hospital once AGC hospital was built in 1930 to provide quality health care to workers, their wards, and people in and around the Mine's catchment area.



In 2015 following the restructuring of AGA, the then Obuasi Mine Hospital was incorporated as a non-profit organisation called AGA Health Foundation.



The commissioning of the NICU coincided with the celebration of this year's World Prematurity Day under the theme "Zero separation".



Certificates were presented to mothers with preterm babies.