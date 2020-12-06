Regional News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Obuasi NCCE sensitizes youth on violence ahead of the elections

Participants of the NCCE workshop

The Obuasi Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mr. Sylvester Yaw Asamoah has cautioned youth groups of Political Parties to comport themselves and refrain from violence during and after the General elections on Monday.



He was speaking at a workshop organized by the NCCE with sponsorship from the European Union, in Obuasi on Saturday, December 5, 2020.



The goal of the engagement with the youth group, he stressed is to ensure violent free elections, transparency, and a peaceful political environment before, during, and after the elections.



To attain this goal, he said there is the need to caution the youth who are usually the perpetrators of such violent activities.





Mr. Asamoah appealed to participants to impart the knowledge gained from the workshop to their peers to ensure that there is a violence-free election in Obuasi.





The Municipal Police Commander DSP Martin Assenso also talked about the importance of maintaining the existing peace.



He advised participants not to be used by unscrupulous politicians to perpetrate violence.





He assured that as the leader of the Elections Security Taskforce in Obuasi, he will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the existing peace is maintained and perpetrators of violence are dealt with according to the law.



DSP Assenso again allayed the fears of the people regarding the presence of Military personnel during election day.



He said the Military Personnel will not be stationed at polling stations but will provide reinforcement when called upon and also provide patrol duties.



The Electoral Commission represented by Nana Yaa, the Deputy Municipal Electoral Officer took participants through the Electoral process, Electoral offenses, and related sanctions. She also advised the youth to adhere to the rules and regulations guiding the elections.





She reiterated the call by the Electoral Commission for all eligible voters to observe the Coronavirus preventive protocols during election day. She emphasized that without a nose mask, one cannot vote on the day.



She also assured all the Parties that the EC is committed to delivering open, transparent, and free and fair elections.

