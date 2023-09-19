Obuasi MCE outdoors brand new bus to boost revenue generation

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has demonstrated its commitment to maximizing revenue to facilitate more developmental projects for the people of Obuasi.



The Chief Executive of the Assembly, Elijah Adansi-Bonah on Monday, September 18, 2023, led the management of the Assembly to unveil a 15-seater brand new Toyota Hiace to improve revenue collection.



Speaking at a short ceremony to outdoor the bus, Adansi-Bonah who was in the company of management of the assembly said the assembly takes cognisance of the importance of maximising revenue to boost the assembly's developmental drive hence the need to purchase the bus to facilitate the process.



"The Assembly for decades now has not bought any brand new vehicle but we know the essence of having a minibus which will help in mobilizing revenue and aid short travels by staff from the Assembly", he said.



Purchased at a cost of GH7C60,000 sourced from the Assembly's Internally Generated Fund, the MCE said robust measures have been put in place to maintain the vehicle to stand the test of time.



He said just as the Assembly has measures to safeguard its fleet of vehicles, it will employ the same measures to maintain the bus.



Call for the public to pay their levies:



The Obuasi MCE further appealed to the general public to pay their levies promptly. He said the Assembly has demonstrated judicious use of its Internally Generated Funds within the period.



He said: "We have always made it a point to be accountable to the people through our various town hall meetings. What we have seen today is an indication that we have been using public funds judiciously. The people of Obuasi can help us do more by paying their levies promptly".



He commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for putting in place measures to boost the District Assemblies' revenue drive stressing that, Obuasi has benefited from such policies putting the Assembly in a pole position to collect more revenues.



Unprecedented development at the District Assembly office:



The Obuasi Municipal Assembly's office has seen significant improvement in recent times. This Adansi-Bonah alluded to his resolve to leave a legacy as an MCE.



He said since he assumed office, he has made it a point to give a facelift to the office by commencing the renovation of the Assembly block.



He said the Assembly's car park which had become a death trap due to its deplorable nature has been fixed while the forecourt will witness major upgrading soon.



He called for the support of residents for the Assembly to deliver quality services to them.