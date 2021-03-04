Regional News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Obuasi MCE advises residents to take Coronavirus vaccine

Elijah Adansi- Bonah receiving his COVID-19 jab at the Obuasi Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, Hon. Elijah Adansi- Bonah has advised residents especially those qualified to take the COVID-19 vaccines to come out in their numbers and get vaccinated.



He made this call when he interacted with the Media after taking his COVID-19 jab at the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.



He emphasized that the fact that high profile personalities like the President and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have taken the vaccination in the open lends credence to the fact that the Vaccines are safe.



He said " I urge the people of Obuasi to disregard rumors making rounds about the efficacy of the vaccines and come out in their numbers and get vaccinated".



According to the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, Obuasi has been selected together with Greater Kumasi to be part of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. The Directorate is targeting to inoculate about 140, 000 people in the Greater Kumasi and Obuasi areas with Obuasi taking delivery of 13,000 doses.



Acting Municipal Health Directorate Yaa Manu, added that the vaccine is safe and efficacious. Talking on the side effect, she said every vaccine has its own side effects so the AstraZeneca vaccine could not be different.



She took the opportunity to allay the fear of the masses concerning the vaccine by calling on the general public to be part of the exercise to avoid the spread of the disease.



She added that Obuasi Municipal was given 13000 doses and currently there are 10 vaccine centers therefore, people aged 50 upwards and persons with underlying medical conditions such as Asthma, Hypertension, and Diabetes.



Each person she emphasized is to take 2 doses explaining that after the first dose the second dose will be taken in 8 weeks’ time.



She advised that the public should still adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and after the vaccine in case of any complication, the person should contact the nearest health centre.