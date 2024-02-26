Obuasi East records 95% success rate in tuberculosis treatment

Health News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: Felicia Manu, Contributor

The latest tuberculosis treatment outcome data from the Obuasi East Health

Directorate shows success rates of 95%, which is just above the End TB Strategy target of 90% by 2025.



The figure represents a significant improvement in the success rate attained in

2022. Again, tuberculosis case fatality rate reduced from 10% to 1.6% in

2023.



The Obuasi East District Health Director, Dr. Enyonam Ama Kwawukume, believed

the success chalked in the treatment of TB represents a concerted effort by

stakeholders to eliminate tuberculosis.



At the 2023 annual performance review held in Obuasi, Dr. Kwawukume assured

that the directorate will not drop its guard but will continue to work

assiduously to improve upon the success chalked in 2023.



Meanwhile, the Health Director has expressed satisfaction with efforts made by

the various health facilities in the district during a PowerPoint presentation.



She said despite some challenges encountered including the attrition of nurses and health professionals, the significant achievements were down to hard work and commitment.



During the presentation, it was revealed that malaria dropped from 165/1000 recorded in 2022 to 151/1000 in 2023.



Dr. Enyonam Kwawukume attributed the drop in figures to the efforts by

AngloGold Ashanti's Malaria Control's Indoor Residual Spraying ( IRS).



She said despite the efforts of the IRS programme, the directorate has been sharing mosquito nets which have helped in the fight against malaria in the district.



On the high stillbirth rate recorded during the period, she said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit ( NICU) of AGA Health Foundation has been a referral centre and hence receives people from Obuasi.



"This figure is not necessarily from Obuasi but includes those who bring their

children to AGAHF's NICU from other districts to seek treatment, she said.



She advised residents to make good use of the NHIS. She said the health scheme is the best bet in seeking quality healthcare especially for the vulnerable and

poor in the society.



"Going forward, we will work assiduously to reduce maternal mortality and asked

the health facilities to also put in more efforts, be proactive, and collaborate with the directorate to ensure we achieve our set targets", she added.



Health facilities like AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation, SDA Hospital, and Bryant Mission were available and they made presentations on their achievements at the review.