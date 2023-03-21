Obuasi East parliamentary contest: Samuel Aboagye files nomination

Politics of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: Aboagye Samuel, Contributor

Hon. Samuel Aboagye, the NDC aspiring parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East constituency in the Ashanti Region has said to file his nomination today at 2:30pm to contest in the May 13th NDC parliamentary contest.



His call to contest in the upcoming parliamentary race and his quest to lead the NDC party in the Obuasi East constituency in the next general elections was borne out of the intentionally abandoned responsibilities of the current member of Parliament of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the area.



In a short interview with Hon. Aboagye this morning, he said "the people of Obuasi East are calling for change, a change that will bring hope, a change that will ensure development, a change that will provide jobs and training for the youth, a hope that will change the status quo in the constituency”.



He said, "I believe there’s a new dawn and I’m poised to raise the bar when given the opportunity to serve, my dedication and work within the constituency over the years I believe will be the major speaker for me in this contest”.



Information reaching us indicate that, so far Hon. Aboagye was the only one who picked up forms when nominations were opened to contest for the primaries come May 13th, 2023. As of today, he is still the only one that has been confirmed to have picked forms. This obviously means that he will go uncontested.



Hon. Samuel Aboagye particularly expressed his profound gratitude to the constituency executives, delegates and all his constituents for reposing confidence in him. He said "thank you for trusting in me, thank you for this unimaginable opportunity to serve you, I will as always put up the best strategy for us to take power from this non-performing NPP party.



He, however, urged all and sundry within the constituency to support him as he files his nomination.