Obuasi East District Assembly places first in MMDAs in the Ashanti Region

Source: Felicia Manu, Contributor

The Obuasi East District Assembly in the Ashanti Region has been adjudged the best performing Assembly in the Ashanti Region in the 2022 national rankings of the Metropolitan/Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) annual performance evaluation report across the country.



The Obuasi East District Assembly was also ranked fourth (4th) in Ghana.



The Assembly scored 91.63% and rated “Excellent in Key Performance”’ in areas such as general administration, human resource management, financial management reporting and infrastructure as well as social services, economic development, and environment and sanitation.



The 261 MMDAs in the country at the beginning of every year, sign the performance contract with the Regional Coordinating Councils. This contract not only serves as a tool for monitoring and evaluating service delivery but will encourage competition among the MMDAs.



The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East, Faustina Amissah in a statement expressed appreciation to the management, Assembly members, and staff of the assembly for working assiduously to ensure the District Assembly attains this feat.



She appealed to management, staff, and Assembly members to double their efforts to enable the assembly to perform better in subsequent rankings.



The District Coordinating Director, Eric Aboagye-Mensah also praised the management and staff of the Assembly for their dedication to duty.



He said, “Management and staff worked very hard to get to the current position and will continue to put in extra efforts to maintain our position and move forward in this year’s rankings”.



The Obuasi East District forms part of the newly created districts in Ghana. It was established by Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2332 of November 2017 and was inaugurated on 15th March 2018. The district was carved out of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly as one of the 38 newly created and upgraded district assemblies in Ghana and has Tutuka as its capital.