Regional News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: GNA

Obuasi East Assembly donates PPE to churches

The items were meant to support churches during the coronavirus pandemic

The Obuasi East District Assembly has donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Obuasi East Union of Churches.



The items which included 7,000 pieces of nose masks, 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizers to support the churches to protect their congregation from contracting the coronavirus.



Mrs. Faustina Amissah, District Chief Executive, who presented the items said the gesture was to help curb the pandemic in the district as the churches resumed services.



She said the country’s fight against the pandemic was not yet over and advised the public to continue to adhere to the various preventive measures put in place by the government.



Mrs. Amissah called on the church leaders to always use the podium to educate their members to observe the protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.



Rev Emmanuel Kwame Anane, Chairman of the Obuasi East Union of Churches, who received the items on behalf of the churches, thanked the assembly for the support.



He said the churches appreciated the efforts made by the government since the outbreak of the virus and the huge resources pumped into it to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians.



Rev. Anane reiterated the need for church members to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the further spread of the virus in the country.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.