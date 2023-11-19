Obuasi Area PEMEM embarks on road safety campaign

Regional News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Obuasi Area of the Pentecost Men's Ministry (PEMEM) has embarked on a road safety campaign to educate drivers and passengers on the need to observe traffic rules and regulations.



The campaign, which was launched on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the OBUASI Central Lorry Station, aims to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the area and to educate drivers, motor riders, commuters, and the general public on the importance of following road safety regulations.



The campaign involves the distribution of flyers, stickers and reflectors to drivers and passengers.



The campaign, which has the theme "Because the Lord has need of it", seeks to reduce the incidence of road traffic crashes in Obuasi and its surrounding areas. The campaign is part of the ministry's social responsibility and commitment to saving lives and promoting the gospel.



According to a report released by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), a total of 1,233 crashes were recorded involving 2,099 vehicles with 186 deaths in July 2023. It also revealed that deaths resulting from road crashes also increased by 30.07 per cent for the period.



Again, the MTTD reported that a total of 202 persons died through road crashes in December last year. A total of 1,441 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, with 245 pedestrian knockdowns also being recorded.



About 1,285 crashes were recorded in December 2022, involving 2,225 vehicles.

Pastor Benjamin Sarpong Mensah, the leader of PEMEM in the Obuasi Area, expressed his appreciation for the church's involvement in the awareness campaign to reduce road accidents in the Obuasi Municipality and beyond.



He said that the church has a responsibility to educate the public on road safety and to promote good driving habits. He also commended the efforts of the local authorities and the media in addressing this issue.



He said the fight to reduce road accidents needs concerted efforts of all adding that the Church as a faith-based organization and a key stakeholder in the Municipality needed to lead the discussion on how to ensure safety on the roads heading towards the Christmas festivities.



The Men's Ministry was joined by officials from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), NADMO, National Road Safety Commission, Ghana Fire Service, DVLA and officials from the Obuasi Municipal Assembly to sensitize motorists at the Horsey Park Lorry Terminal in Obuasi.



Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) lauded the Men's Ministry of the Church of Pentecost for leading the charge to educate road users on measures needed to ensure safety on the road.



He said heading towards the Christmas period, the NRSC will also team up with the MTTD and DVLA to further intensify road Safety campaigns to ensure an accident-free Christmas.



He advised drivers to be cautious and adhere to road safety regulations.

The Manager of the Obuasi office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Edwin Ofori commended the church for the program stressing that it will complement the series of campaigns rolled out to ensure safety on the road.



He hinted that in the coming weeks, the DVLA will collaborate with AngloGold Ashanti and other partners to create awareness on how to obey traffic and road safety regulations.



The OBUASI Area PEMEM Secretary, Daniel Asare, also said the campaign was part of the ministry's social responsibility and evangelism efforts. He said road safety was a collective responsibility that required the cooperation of all stakeholders, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians, road authorities and law enforcement agencies. He urged drivers to avoid speeding, overloading, drunk driving, fatigued driving and other risky behaviours that could endanger their lives and those of others.



He also advised passengers to speak up against reckless driving and report any misconduct to the appropriate authorities. He appealed to the government and the road agencies to improve the road infrastructure and signage in the area to facilitate the smooth and safe movement of vehicles and people.



Mr. Asare thanked the sponsors and partners of the campaign, including the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and individuals, for their support and collaboration.



He said PEMEM was committed to supporting the government's agenda of ensuring safe and efficient transportation in the country. He appealed to other religious bodies, civil society organizations and corporate entities to join hands with PEMEM in promoting road safety awareness.



