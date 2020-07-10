Regional News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: GNA

‘Observe coronavirus safety protocols for humanity sake’ - Council cautions

File photo

The Council of Ewe Community Chiefs in the Ashanti, Bono-East, and Ahafo Regions, has said the citizenry has a moral responsibility to observe the COVID-19 safety guidelines.



“We cannot continue to do things the same old way and expect the rate of infection to subside,” Torgbiga Mawufeame Fugah, Head of the Council, cautioned.



COVID-19, he observed, was decimating mankind globally, stressing that to prevent the nation from getting into the worst scenario, “the instituted preventive protocols - social distancing, mandatory wearing of nose masks and personal hygiene must be respected.”



Torgbiga Fugah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, on the sidelines of a mid-year review meeting by the Council, said every life lost as a result of the pandemic mattered.



According to the Ghana Health Service’s portal on the pandemic, the country’s total case count had reached 22, 822, with 17, 564 recoveries, and 129 deaths as at Thursday, July 09.



The meeting discussed issues relating to the nation’s growth and development, including the ongoing voter registration exercise, education, social cohesion, and peaceful co-existence.



Torgbiga Fugah pointed out that the Council was grateful to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as well as the Awoamefia, Torgbi Sri II, for their support to the members.



He lauded the two prominent traditional rulers for their advice, selflessness, and dedication to the nation’s development cause.



Mr. Reuben Kwasi Egbezuale, acting General-Secretary of the Council, advised members of the Ewe Community in the three Regions to get involved in the voter registration exercise.



It is their civic responsibility to register to exercise their franchise in future elections in the country.



Present at the meeting were Torgbi Christian Ahiataku, Vice-President of the Council, as well as Mr. De-Kudjo Atahu and Mr. Gordon Wukenya, all Executive Members.

