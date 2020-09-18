General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Observe coronavirus protocols in spite of ‘drastic’ decline in active cases – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Ghanaians must keep observing the protocols against the Coronavirus pandemic in spite of the downward trend in the active cases, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has urged.



The number of active cases in Ghana has dropped to 524.



Ghana has within the last seven months recorded a cumulative figure of 45,714 COVID-19 cases with 44,896 recoveries.



Out of the number of active cases, five are in critical condition, three are on ventilators and 15 are in severe conditions.



In a tweet on Thursday, September 17, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said: “The good news about our COVID-19 fight this far is we have seen a drastic decline in Active Cases. Now more than ever, we must stay on the course by continuing to observe the preventive etiquette.”





