Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, Contributor

Obour joins Asante Akyem South Parliamentary Candidate to clean Juaso

Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), during the clean-up exercise

Bice Obour OSEI Kuffour, former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana and Convener for the Aspirants Unite for Victory movement on Monday 21st September joined the parliamentary candidate, Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng(MP) and youth wing of the party to embark on a Health walk and clean up exercise to mark the Kwame Nkrumah day celebrations in Asante Akyem South where he contested in the last NPP parliamentary primaries.



The Clean-Up exercise and Health walk is to mobilize the base of the party in the constituency for a resounding victory in the December 7th polls. The exercise was highly patronized by party stalwarts in the Constituency including the Municipal Chief Executive; Hon. Alexander Frimpong, and the Constituency Executives led by the Constituency Chairman; Hon. Adarkwah Yiadom.



President Obour in a speech reinforced his commitment to support the NPP’s Flagbearer Nana ADDO Danquah Akuffo ADDO and the Parliamentary Candidate; Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng to win massively in the coming polls. He charged the youth of the party to move out in their numbers to canvass for votes for the NPP.



The only way to protect our progress and continue down the path of social and economic transformation is propagating and witnessing to our constituents the good works of the Nana Addo led NPP administration.



Obour who is also a convener for the Aspirants Unite for Victory movement have been campaigning massively for the NPP eventhough he lost out in the partys Parliamentary primaries.





