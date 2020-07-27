General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Obinim would've claimed casting coronavirus on me - Kennedy Agyapong reveals why he disclosed his status

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has said he made a disclosure about coronavirus status to prevent ‘fake’ pastors from claiming credit for his sickness.



Last week, Kennedy Agypong announced that he tested positive for the virus after his 60th birthday celebration.



The MP noted that he had to self-isolate for many days after losing weight and showing signs of contracting the coronavirus.



Speaking about his ordeal in an interview with Asempa FM, Kennedy Agyapong said that he decided to come public about his coronavirus status to prevent charlatans who parade as pastors from saying that they cast the virus on him.



He mentioned Obinim as one of the ‘fake pastors’ who would have made such comments had he found out about his status.



“I was treating myself and did not want make it public until I recover. I did that because I didn’t want anyone to say that it’s the pastors who have cursed me with the virus. I didn’t want them to have power because they don’t have anything. If it had come out that I’m covid-positive, the likes of Obinim would said that they prophesied it. I want to prove to everybody that you can fall sick and recover without going to any pastor.”



Kennedy Agyapong also mentioned that he never at any point during his battle with the virus experience breathing difficulties.



“I never had that experience of losing my breath. I had running nose and the side of my chest was hurting but I never got to the stage of not being able to breath. I was really scared that I will die,” he said.





