Regional News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: GNA

OXFAM presents relief items to NADMO for flood victims

OXFAM, Ghana has presented cash and assorted food items to 100 households who were affected by recent floods in the North East region.

The items, presented to the North East Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), for onwards distribution to the victims, included; 100 bags of maize, 100 bags of rice, 20 gallons of cooking oil, 40 cartons of tomato paste, and a cash amount of GHS5, 000.

The support, funded by Estee Lauder, a United States-based organization, was valued at about GHS 32, 000.

Mr Tijani Hamza, Country Director of OXFAM, Ghana, who presented, said the donation was in response to appeals made by authorities in the region to support those affected by the floods.

“We express our sincere sympathy to those that have been affected by the floods and we hope that these items will cushion them for some time and put smiles on their faces as they battle to get out of their current situations coupled with the COVID-19 crisis”, he said.

John Kweku Alhassan, North East Regional Director of NADMO, receiving the items, expressed gratitude to OXFAM, Ghana for the gesture, and said they came at a time when they needed them most.

“We are very grateful and overwhelmed with this quantum of items we have received from OXFAM, Ghana, and I promise that they will get to the affected households as soon as possible”, he added.

Alhaji Abubakari Inusah, North East Regional Coordinating Director, commended the donors for the intervention and appealed to other corporate institutions to support the affected victims with more items to help improve their living standards.



